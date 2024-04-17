MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Cutthroat

Switch up your game with a brand new stock.

The JAK Cutthroat has arrived in MW3 and Warzone as a new Stock to equip to a variety of weapons. Before you can use it on your loadouts, the aftermarket part must be unlocked and this guide will show you how.

To add the latest attachment to your arsenal, you must complete any five of the Week 3 challenges which are listed below. There’s a unique set of challenges tied to every mode, so you can work through them in your preferred playlists.

How to unlock the JAK Cutthroat in MW3 and Zombies

Multiplayer

Get 15 Operator Kills after Reloading with Recommended Submachine Guns

Get 5 Operator Kills with the Gun-Butt of a Recommended Weapon

Place top of the leaderboard 3 times

Get 5 Kills using Lethals on Operators who are affected by a Shock Stick

Get 8 Operator Headshot Kills with Recommended Handguns

Get 15 Kills against Operators who are Blinded or Stunned with Recommended Submachine Guns

Get 2 Operator Kills in a row without taking damage with Recommended Submachine Guns 5 times

Zombies

Get 5 Rapid Kills 20 times with a Recommended Submachine Gun

Get 50 Melee Mercenary Kills with a Recommended Weapon

Get 10 Mangler Kills with a Recommended Weapon

Get 50 Hellhound Kills with a Recommended Weapon

Get 150 Critical Kills with a Recommended Pistol

Get 200 Fire Damage Kills with a Recommended Submachine Gun

Get 100 Kills in a Single Deployment 5 times with a Recommended Weapon

How to unlock the JAK Cutthroat in Warzone

In Warzone Rebirth Island, get 15 Operator Kills in the North-East Region (Bioweapons, Industries Harbor, Chemical Engineering)

In Warzone Rebirth Island, get 15 Operator Kills in the Central Region (Prison, Headquarters, Factory)

In Warzone Rebirth Island, get 15 Operator Kills in the North-West Region (Dock and Control Center)

In Warzone Rebirth Island, get 15 Operator Kills in the South-West Region (Stronghold and Living Quarters)

In Warzone, place in the top 10 seven times

In Warzone, open 75 Loot Caches

In Warzone, Revive a Teammate 15 Times

The next set of Season 3 weekly challenges will go live on April 17, 2024, with undoubtedly another powerful aftermarket part on offer.