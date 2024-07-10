Massive Book of Elden Ring Lore to Be Released in 2025

While not licensed by FromSoftware, it seems very legit.

The book Grace Given: The Mythology of Elden Ring has been announced, set to release in 2025. While not an official release from developer FromSoftware or Bandai Namco, the massive tome is being penned by Elden Ring lore expert Geoff “SmoughTown” Truscott and published by Tune & Fairweather. Preorders are now open, and while three versions will be available, the Collector’s Edition will cost a whopping $276.

Coming in at over 500 pages, the book will also include 20 full-color illustrations by artist Shimhaq and over 100 spot illustrations by artist MenasLG. Original marquee artwork will be provided by artist Elliott Wells, along with 25 chapter-head woodblock-style designs by artist Chris Lewis Lee.

“Prepare for a comprehensive deep dive into the mythology underpinning Miyazaki’s latest masterpiece. Grace Given draws design inspiration from the most prized sacred books of antiquity, culminating in a product that is both a work of scholarship and unparalleled collectible art piece in the same package,” reads a description of the book.

The Limited Edition will include the Collector’s Edition of the book along with an art print, hand-signed and numbered by Shimhaq. This edition will only be available to order until August 10.

Those purchasing the Benefactor Edition will have their name added to the book.

Last week, writer George R.R. Martin potentially teased an upcoming Elden Ring TV or film adaptation in a blog post.

“I did the worldbuilding for that project, Hidetaka Miyazaki and his team did all the rest,” Martin wrote. “Oh, and about those rumors you may have heard about a feature film or television series based on Elden Ring… I have nothing to say. Not a word, nope, not a thing, I know nothing, you never heard a peep from me, mum mum mum. What rumor?”