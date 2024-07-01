Elden Ring Adaptation Teased by George R.R. Martin in Blog Post

It seems almost inevitable that the game will continue to spawn content.

In a new blog post, writer George R.R. Martin potentially teased an upcoming Elden Ring TV or film adaptation. This comes after the game’s director, Hidetaka Miyazaki, noted that an adaptation wasn’t out of the realm of possibility in a recent interview.

“I don’t see any reason to deny another interpretation or adaptation of Elden Ring, a movie for example,” Miyazaki told The Guardian. “But I don’t think myself, or FromSoftware, have the knowledge or ability to produce something in a different medium. So that’s where a very strong partner would come into play.

We’d have to build a lot of trust and agreement on whatever it is we’re trying to achieve, but there’s interest, for sure.”

In his blog post, Martin noted that the game had been given the Nebula Award for Game Writing by the Science Fiction & Fantasy Writers Association.

“I did the worldbuilding for that project, Hidetaka Miyazaki and his team did all the rest,” Martin wrote. “Oh, and about those rumors you may have heard about a feature film or television series based on Elden Ring… I have nothing to say. Not a word, nope, not a thing, I know nothing, you never heard a peep from me, mum mum mum. What rumor?”

While no more expansions are planned for the award-winning game, Miyazaki has left the door open for a potential sequel down the road.

Elden Ring has sold over 25 million copies since it was released in February 2022. The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC expansion for Elden Ring was released on June 21, 2024, and is currently the highest-rated DLC of all time.