Elden Ring Adaptation is Possible, According to FromSoftware

Fingers crossed for a TV series, though a film looks more likely.

According to FromSoftware president Hidetaka Miyazaki, an Elden Ring adaptation is something many have shown interest in creating. This is no surprise, as the fantasy RPG’s world was created in collaboration with George R.R. Martin, the author of Game of Thrones.

“I don’t see any reason to deny another interpretation or adaptation of Elden Ring, a movie for example,” Miyazaki told The Guardian in a new interview.

“But I don’t think myself, or From Software, have the knowledge or ability to produce something in a different medium. So that’s where a very strong partner would come into play.

Elden Ring sees players take on the role of one of the Tarnished, individuals who saw their ancestors banished from The Lands Between long ago. When the Elden Ring is shattered, these Tarnished get the chance to return and conquer the mysterious land.

“We’d have to build a lot of trust and agreement on whatever it is we’re trying to achieve, but there’s interest, for sure,” Miyazaki continued.

In a recent interview, Miyazaki also chatted about how strange it is to be recognized in public following the game’s global popularity.

“In terms of how my own worldview and world has changed, I think it’s fair to say I get recognized when out and about quite a bit more than before,” he said. “Particularly from people from overseas. They’ll just come up to me and say hello. It gives me this feeling I didn’t have before, of people enjoying and playing these games. And also it keeps me on my best behavior as well, when I know people know who I am.”

Elden Ring has sold over 25 million copies since it was released in February 2022. The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC expansion for Elden Ring was released on June 21, 2024.