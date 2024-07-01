Crazy Taxi Reboot Will Be a ‘Massively Multiplayer Driving Game’

The reboot doesn't have a release date quite yet.

Fans of Crazy Taxi are getting a better look at the upcoming reboot thanks to a new recruitment video from Sega. In the footage, producer Kenji Kanno and other members of the dev team share additional details about the long-awaited game, which is being developed by Sega’s Sapporo Studios.

The Crazy Taxi reboot will reportedly take place in a large, realistic city based on the west coast of the United States, with the map being reminiscent of a ‘theme park.’ Additionally, the game is being described as a ‘massively multiplayer driving game.’

Check out the new Crazy Taxi reboot footage below:

During The Game Awards, Sega announced that it was also working on new entries in the Jet Set Radio, Streets of Rage, Golden Axe, and Shinobi series.

According to job listings, the upcoming reboot is a “new major online title” with an open world being built in Unreal Engine.

Crazy Taxi is one of SEGA’s most beloved franchises, first appearing in arcades in 1999 before being released for the Dreamcast in 2000. It remains the third best-selling Dreamcast game, selling over one million copies. While several sequels and spin-offs have been released since, the last mainline entry in the series was Crazy Taxi 3: High Roller, released 22 years ago as an Xbox exclusive.

Each game tasks players with assuming the role of a taxi driver who must make as much money as possible by bringing passengers to their destinations in the fastest time possible. Crazy stunts earn bigger tips.

