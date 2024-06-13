Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble DLC Adds Crazy Taxi’s Axel

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble is only a few weeks away, and a new playable character has been announced. Along with the previously-announced characters Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy, Axel from Crazy Taxi will also be added to the game’s roster. One more character has yet to be revealed.

If you want to play as any of these classic characters, there’s one catch: you’ll need to purchase the SEGA Pass for $24.99.

Check out the trailer for Axel below:

Crazy Taxi is one of SEGA’s most beloved franchises, first appearing in arcades in 1999 before being released for the Dreamcast in 2000. It remains the third best-selling Dreamcast game, selling over one million copies. Axel was a fan-favorite character from the original game, sporting a sassy and flirty personality.

The previous game in the franchise, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, is a remake of the first three console entries in the series.

Over the past few months, more details have come to light about the next entry to the Super Monkey Ball series. Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble will feature robust multiplayer features, allowing players to take part in races in a two-player local match or bring the heat with up to 16 players in a new online mode. It’s also possible to play with 15 bots.

Ba-BOOM! mode is another new option, tasking players with passing a bomb to their opponents. Players not holding onto the bomb at the end of the round will be rewarded with points.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble will be released on the Nintendo Switch on June 25, 2024.