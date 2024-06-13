Helldivers 2 Gets Update That Powers Up Strategems!

There are so many reasons to like Helldivers 2 that it’s hard to explain them all in a few sentences. One of the biggest reasons to like the game is simply because it’s a fun game that you can dive into, blast alien bugs with your friends for hours, and never truly feel bored. With its intense yet strategic gameplay, you’re encouraged to try out new things so that you can get the ultimate victory for Super Earth. Plus, as covered, the game constantly updates itself with new primary missions, including turning a planet into a black hole so that things remain fresh.

However, the team over at Arrowhead knows that player feedback is crucial if you’re going to keep things balanced and such. Therefore, as revealed on Steam, Helldivers 2 just got a massive balancing update, with the goal of trying to give boosts to certain stratagems that many have felt were “underwhelming” in the past.

With these balance changes we wanted to buff up some of the weaker stratagems to make them more viable and add more possibility for variety in the loadouts. We also changed a few to make them more consistent, but the goal was to keep a similar or higher power level. We are looking into the stratagems more to see if there are any other stratagems that might need some buffs or changes to make them more viable.”

Some of the weapons/stratagems that they improved within the patch include the A/MLS-4X Rocket Sentry, A/MG-43 Machine gun sentry E/MG-101 HMG Emplacement, Orbital Gatling, Orbital Precision strike and more! So if you’ve been staying away from things like these during battle missions, you’ll want to give them another shot so you can see how much they’ve improved! Who knows? Maybe you’ll think this can be useful in the fights ahead!

There were other fixes within the patch, including via invite-only lobbies getting adjusted, and the temporary removal of the “Retrieve Essential Personnel” event due to it not “being fun enough.” That should show you just how much the team cares about this game and the players who are keeping it alive.

It’s not hard to see why they’re fighting to keep everything balanced and fun, as the game has been one of the biggest hits in 2024 and is easily the current multiplayer title of the year. With its success, Arrowhead is growing in profits and fame, and they aren’t going to bite the hand that feeds them anytime soon.