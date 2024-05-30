Helldivers 2 Just Dropped New Major Order On Players

One of the best parts about Helldivers 2 isn’t just that the game is fun to play or is one of the best co-op experiences you can have these days, but it’s that the game itself is incredibly fluid in what’s happening. Your mission is simple: bring peace to Super Earth and wipe out anything that is determined to be a threat to that peace. The catch is that the aliens that are a threat are typically massive bugs that have no issue wiping you out and ripping you apart limb by limb. But take heart, Diver! A new mission has come, and it’ll make a planet go out with a bang.

As noted on the official Helldivers 2 Twitter feed, a new “Major Order” has been created. Players are to go to the planet Meridia and execute the plan “Enduring Peace.” What is the planet? The planet Meridia is a supercolony for the vile bugs that threaten Super Earth. As such, Divers will be tasked with embedding the planet with a “special alien weapon” just below its crust.

MAJOR ORDER: OPERATION "ENDURING PEACE"



The time has come. We must eradicate the Meridia Supercolony via experimental deployment of weaponized Dark Fluid.



The destruction of an entire planet is a tragedy – but the tyrannical Terminids leave us no choice. Good luck, Helldivers. pic.twitter.com/155a9bCnfV — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) May 30, 2024

Why do that? Simply put, once enough of the material is within the planet’s crust, it’ll turn this planet…into a black hole! Oh, and there’s proof of this via a screenshot of the mission:

PSA: We're not just destroying Meridia; we're transforming it into a *black hole*.#Helldivers2 pic.twitter.com/NnMn8gdLXT — Helldivers Alerts (@HelldiversAlert) May 30, 2024

Does this sound like a perfect plan? Of course not! That’s something that multiple people have noted online once the Major Order went live. After all, the last plan that Super Earth had to help curb the bug menace actually made things worse! Sure, creating a black hole does seem like a “decent finishing move,” but as sci-fi shows and films have taught us, there are always things that could emerge out of that black hole! So you might want to keep your head on a swivel after the mission is completed because things might just get weird.

Regardless, this kind of clever update will undoubtedly keep people playing, and further showcases why the title has been such a hit since its launch in February. Arrowhead Games is so determined to keep its momentum going that its CEO stepped down so that they could focus on making great games, and the studio even said they’re not interested in being owned by a parent company like Sony or Microsoft. That’s a wise move, given how Sony almost killed the game via its PSN debacle.

No matter what, Super Earth needs your help, Diver! So get out there and create a black hole! What could go wrong?