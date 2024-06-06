Helldivers 2 Getting New Unit, Vehicle and Location Next Week

Welcome to the jungle, we got fun and bugs!

If it hasn’t been made clear already, Helldivers 2 is one of the best games out on the market right now. It’s an incredible co-op multiplayer experience that the team over at Arrowhead truly cares about on many levels. Heck, the former CEO of the studio stepped down so he could focus solely on making more great games like the one they just produced. They’ve also been cranking out special events for players to enjoy and throwing in new armor and weapons to try out. To that end, a new Warbond armor will drop next week, and it’ll mark a new improvement for the game.

As the team noted on the PlayStation Blog, Helldivers 2 has given many Warbonds to players in the past. However, they admit that things haven’t always been as good as they should have been because they’ve been trying to get them to players quickly. Thus, they’re going to shift tactics here and take more time to deliver better armor and weapons, starting with the Viper Commandoes:

“It’s time to focus on quality over quantity. When we started researching items for Viper Commandos, we wanted to be sure we answered our player calls for stronger theming that coordinates across all the items, more emotes, unique armor passives, and more thoughtful designs rather than simply giving more of the same.”

As for the Viper Commandoes style, they’re invoking the feeling of getting “up close and personal” with your enemies before blowing them away to kingdom come, and the weapons you get alongside that set prove it:

“For a primary, we’re giving you a new version of the Liberator, the AR-23A Liberator Carbine, but this one has a modified, shortened form-factor that handles differently from the true classic, with a bit higher recoil, but faster handling that feels perfect for spraying and praying up close. You can combine carrying that with the new SG-22 Bushwhacker triple-barrel, sawed-off shotgun with two different firing modes, including one that fires all three barrels at once.”

As if that’s not enough, Arrowhead is giving you skins that you can put on your vehicles so that they can better connect with your Viper Commandoes.

More of this will happen in the following months, with the Viper Commandoes set arriving on June 13th.

It’s nice to see that Arrowhead is working hard to not only keep the game interesting, such as the new area they’re dropping you in, but also give you more quality with your options so that you don’t think things look basic. Because nothing is basic about Super Earth!