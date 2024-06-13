Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Gets Release Date and Modes Breakdown

Many people are excited about Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, the latest gaming entry from the beloved anime franchise. The reason that so many are interested in this particular title is that it looks to have possibly the most comprehensive roster that the franchise has ever put together, and it looks gosh dang beautiful. Not to mention, there have been teases for some of the modes that players will get to enjoy, and that makes for some fun adventures that can happen. Today, Bandai Namco revealed not only two key modes for the title but also dropped some multiplayer info!

First, we’ll start out with the modes. In “Episode Battle,” players will get to choose from one of eight characters and follow their paths throughout the various franchises to re-enact key battles. As one might expect, you can play as Goku, and he’ll have the longest run within the mode. However, there are other characters, like Vegeta, that you can also enjoy playing as.

Through these recreated battles, you’ll get to see what it was like to truly be them, not just through gameplay but through cutscenes. The team allows you to view certain moments in first-person, granting you a truly unique experience that the anime didn’t allow. Plus, you can make choices within the mode to actually change the course of history! It’ll be interesting to see how far this mode goes.

The second mode is “Custom Battle.” This is exactly what it sounds like. You’ll be able to go through the character roster and come up with clever matches that you really want to see play out. Each battle will have special intro and outro scenes, and you can even set conditions for how to win a fight or certain other parameters like the characters you can choose from and so on!

Then, when you’re done doing your editing, you can upload the fight to the internet and let other people partake in it! You can check out the trailer featuring these modes below:

There was one last thing that they revealed. The game will have heavily destructible environments, allowing you to truly feel the destruction you’re doing. However, adding this made it unwise to do local multiplayer…outside of one special mode! So, there WILL be local multiplayer via a split-screen mode that you can take on others with. The catch is that the stage you’re in is the Hyperbolic Time Chamber.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero will arrive on October 11th! Be sure to stay tuned for more trailers and insights into the upcoming fighting game spectacle!