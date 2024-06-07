Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO Release Date Revealed

Who is ready for some more Dragon Ball? After the passing of Akira Toriyama, this upcoming Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO might be bittersweet for some. This upcoming installment should bring back the gameplay experience from the Budokai Tenkaichi series, which had quite a solid following years ago. So, you can expect the arena fighter experience to be the main focus here.

As you likely already imagine, the roster will be packed with iconic fighters from the hit anime and manga series. Each will come packed with its own moves for players to master. We’ve snippets of the game through trailers and screenshots, but what has successfully evaded players has been an actual release date. So, coming into the Summer Game Fest, there were likely quite a few players hopeful that Bandai Namco Entertainment would be spilling the beans on just when we could pick up a copy of the game. October 11, 2024 is that fabled date to mark down on your calendars!

Today, We were given another look at the upcoming game during the Summer Game Fest event. With that said, the game trailer itself does bring out some truly iconic moments from the anime and manga series.

If you missed out during the Summer Game Fest event then you can view the trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO in the video embedded above. More importantly, you can now mark down your calendars for the game’s release on October 11, 2024. When the game does launch you’ll find it available for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.