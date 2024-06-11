Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO Teases Custom Battle Mode

During last week’s Summer Game Fest, fans were finally treated to the release date for Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO. Ahead of October 11, Bandai Namco is teasing more features coming to the highly-anticipated fighting game. Couch co-op and an extensive story mode are on the way, but more details have now been revealed about the title’s Custom Battle mode.

“Recreate your favorite battles from throughout the Dragon Ball story, or set up your dream story battle with your favorite characters,” Bandai teases. “Share your creations with other fans and experience the battles brought to life by imaginations around the world.”

Whether players want to pit two powerful opponents against each other or set up some hilarious mock battles, they’ll be able to share their creations with players around the world. In an interesting addition, Custom Battle mode will also include battles designed by the developers themselves.

Over 160 characters and forms will be included in Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO, with previously announced characters including Burter, Dyspo, Hit, Jeice, Kakunsa, Master Roshi, Nappa, Super Saiyan Broly, Super Saiyan Kale, Super Trunks, and Toppo.

Players pre-ordering the game will have access to the following characters without needing to unlock them in the game: Gogeta, Gogeta, Super Saiyan, Gogeta Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan, Broly, Broly, Super Saiyan and Super Saiyan Broly, Full Power.

“Because this game is a genuine sequel and evolution of the series, one of our goals was to preserve the essence of what made the Budokai Tenkaichi series so popular: an enjoyable, dynamic 3D-action battle experience that deeply captures the elements of Dragon Ball,” said producer Jun Furutani in an interview last month.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO will be released on October 11, 2024 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.