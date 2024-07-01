Final Fantasy XIV Director Apologizes for Early Dawntrail Issues

Despite this, the early access period for the new expansion has been smooth overall.

Eager players who preordered the Dawntrail expansion for Final Fantasy XIV were able to jump into the game a few days ahead of its official release, beginning to explore Tural on June 28 rather than July 2. While PC players have seen incredibly short queue times compared to those seen during the release of Endwalker in 2021, those on consoles have been facing some technical issues.

“Firstly, I would like to thank everyone who has been playing Dawntrail since the start of early access,” said the game’s director Naoki Yoshida in a blog post. “However, I would like to offer my sincere apologies regarding the issues that we have identified and listed below. Please let me explain the status of the investigation behind their causes and the measures we plan to take to address them.”

Players on Xbox and PlayStation have been met with animation issues and unresponsiveness when traversing between different areas.

“The aforementioned issues are being classified as a high priority. They are under investigation on our development server and are being addressed in a systematic manner,” Yoshida assured.

“We are considering the release of a hotfix, which is likely to occur sometime this week, which would be accompanied by a brief maintenance period. I would like to extend my apologies once again for the occurrence of these issues. Rest assured, we are committed to addressing issues such as these that occur after the release of an expansion and will continue to promptly correct any urgent issues that may arise.”

The Dawntrail expansion for Final Fantasy XIV will released for all players on July 2. The long-awaited release brings a level cap boost from 90 to 100, a new playable race, two new DPS classes, new cities, new dungeons and raids, a new limited job, and an entirely new story arc.