Could Kingdom Hearts 4 Be Shown At D23?

Kingdom Hearts 4 is a title that people are both incredibly curious about and extremely wary about. It’s easy to forget that this franchise started back on the PlayStation 2 and has danced around various systems in the name of “building up its story,” even when that story got incredibly convoluted due to all of its spinoffs and side entries. By the time KH3 got released on the PlayStation 4, it had been well over ten years since its last numbered entry, and despite it being billed as the “end of the Keyblade Saga,” it didn’t get a definitive ending in the slightest.

At the end of the last game, Sora sacrificed his life so that Kairi would live. But, naturally, his friends and allies didn’t wish to leave him stuck wherever he was, so a journey started to find him. That brings us to what we know about Kingdom Hearts 4. Sora, somehow, is in an incredibly realistic world where one of the franchise’s past side characters from a mobile game is with him. How did he get to the “real world?” We don’t know, and that’s what’s puzzling. Information has been incredibly light since the first announcement trailer for the game. However, leaker Midori and another source seem to have an idea of when it could show up again:

I believe that we'll see KH4 news in D23 later this year — 'Necro' Felipe #UnivNintendo (@necrolipe) June 4, 2024

It’s incredibly thin, we grant you that, but it’s more than we have right now. Even Geoff Keighley was asked about the game showing up at his upcoming Summer Game Fest, and he noted that “people are setting themselves up for failure,” which is not something you’d want to hear from the host of a gaming event. Just say “no” and move on; no need to be mean about it.

Regardless, the upcoming D23 would be a chance for Disney to flex its gaming muscles and at least show off a new trailer about the game, even if it doesn’t reveal much. It’s important to note that the franchise is getting a live-action movie made, so this could help build on the hype to that. Frankly, gamers just want to know more about when they might be able to get it. More than likely, it’ll arrive on PS5. However, given the LONG production cycle of the last mainline entry, that’s not a guarantee.

Not to mention, even if we do get this 4th mainline entry soon, that doesn’t mean that the franchise won’t have another game announced after. It’s always something with this series.