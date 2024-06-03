Kingdom Hearts IV Not Likely to Appear at Summer Game Fest

Geoff Keighley wants fans to take off their clown makeup early.

In an attempt to avoid legions of broken hearts at this year’s Summer Game Fest, Geoff Keighley is telling fans hoping for Kingdom Hearts IV news to temper their expectations. This painful dose of reality came during Keighley’s latest Q&A stream on Twitch.

“People are setting themselves up for failure, but you guys can keep hoping,” Keighley said, seemingly baffled as to the number of fans spamming the chat. While this wasn’t a complete ‘no’ to Sora’s appearance at the event, it seems very unlikely that we’ll see any Keyblades this Friday.

This isn’t a major surprise, as Square Enix isn’t listed as one of the event’s confirmed publishers. Fans are desperate for any news relating to the next major installment in the long-running series, as the game was first announced with an incredible trailer way back in April 2022 during the series’ 20th-anniversary celebration.

Last month, rumors began swirling that the series would be getting a film adaptation, with an insider claiming that the work would be a CGI live-action hybrid. Unsurprisingly, fans aren’t pleased with the prospect.

Kingdom Hearts IV will be the fifteenth installment in the series and will begin the Lost Master story arc taking place after the events of Kingdom Hearts III and Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory.

The previous main title, Kingdom Hearts III, was released on January 19, 2019 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Nintendo Switch and PC ports followed and the title has sold over 6.7 million copies worldwide, making it the current best-selling title in the series.