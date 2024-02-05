15 Best NEW Adventure Games of 2024

Are you ready for an adventure? One that might send you to the stars above of the depths of the ocean? If so, take a look at these games in 2024!

#15 Portal: Revolution

Platform: PC

Release Date: January 6, 2024

It’s time for another adventure to get some cake! No, not really, but if there is cake in Portal Revolution, we wouldn’t be surprised.

We know many of you have been waiting for an official third entry in Valve’s beloved puzzle-platforming franchise, but you’ll have to settle for a really well-made fan mod. The game takes place between the first and second titles, where you’ll be awakened by a new character and forced to solve puzzles. Why? This entity wants to restore the still-defunct Aperture.

Surely nothing wrong can happen here, right? So, if you’re game, grab your portal gun and see how many puzzling mysteries you can solve as you go through this fan-made adventure!

#14 Palworld

Platform: PC Xbox One XSX|S

Release Date: January 19, 2024 (early access)

By this point in time, you’ve definitely heard about Palworld. After all, people are buying it in good numbers, and it might be sued for AI usage and copyright infringement.

But what is this game exactly? Well, you live in a world that is inhabited by creatures known as “Pals.” These Pals do what most animalistic creatures do to survive, and now, you must do the same. You’ll roam around capturing Pals and do whatever you desire with them so you can live the “good life.”

Want to raise them into an army? Go for it! Want to put them to work in a factory? Yep, you can do that, too. Want to steal them? Evil, but it’s an option.

And that’s just the start of things in this crazy title.

#13 Star Wars: Eclipse

The only reason that Star Wars: Eclipse isn’t starting off the list is because of the previous entry. But it comes up just above it because we honestly can’t say whether the game will be released in 2024. There are already rumors about it not being ready until 2027, and the developer hasn’t been helping matters with its own problems behind the scenes.

The twist is that the game might be the “fresh take” that franchise fans have been looking for. It’ll take gamers to a period outside the movies, show them new characters and worlds, and so on. So, if it does come out in 2024, you’ll definitely want to keep an eye on it.

#12 Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth

Traditionally, games inspired by movies don’t do that well as they’re often “cookie cutter” to try and get moviegoers to buy games and make a quick buck.

But in Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth, things will be different. The game is set between the two cult-classic films and will tell the tale of a different detective during a period that the universe hasn’t explored yet.

Your detective was supposed to hunt replicants, but with them gone, what is there for him to do? He’ll find out when his old bosses come back around and ask for his help. But where will this job lead him, and will he like where it goes?

#11 Tomb Raider I-III Remastered

How’s this for a reverse? Now, we will talk about the game series that inspired three movies in Hollywood! Not all of them were bad, so we think that they made it out ahead.

Anyway, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered are the original titles featuring Lara Croft, and it will help gamers remember just how great she was before the age of modern graphics. Don’t get us wrong, the graphics have been updated from their PS1 forms, so you’ll see much more of Lara than before. Plus, there have been gameplay tweaks and improvements to make them feel more modern.

So grab your pistols and go get that treasure!

#10 The Inquisitor

Not every world that has an adventure is a bright and happy one. Not all worlds that you’ll see here are full of happy characters trying to do the right thing.

In The Inquisitor, you’ll find yourself in a dark fantasy world where “sin” is everywhere, and it’s up to the Inquisitors to root them out and cleanse the world in the name of their god.

You play one particularly brutal Inquisitor who is sent to a darkness-filled town and must use your equally dark methods to try and figure out the truth about this place. But be warned! There are things in the shadows trying to get out…

#9 The Last Night

Prepare to enter a Cyberpunk world where your choices will affect everything around you. No, not THAT Cyberpunk world, the one of The Last Night!

In the game, humanity has entered a new “golden age” that is defined by machines doing all the work and humans relaxing and doing anything they want.

Well, that is, if you’re an “upper class” citizen> You play Charlie, someone who is trying to take his life back and is willing to go far to do it. You’ll work your way through this world and make choices that will change where your story goes. Are you ready to give yourself the future you deserve?

#8 The Alters

If you’re looking for a trippy sci-fi adventure to go on, The Alters is just the one for you!

You’ll play a man named Jan, who is forced to use some crazy technology in an attempt to get off a world he crashed onto! That technology will have him go face-to-face with several versions of himself known as “The Alters.” Specifically, they’re alternate versions of himself based on his past choices and options.

You’ll need to work with them and befriend them to get off the planet. But with each new Alter, more consequences and acceptances must be made. Are you prepared to face yourself?

#7 The Plucky Squire

Here’s a game that is easily one of the most unique on the list. Why? Because it will tear the line between the 2D and 3D worlds in a way not done before.

The game focuses on a children’s book. One where the story is played out over and over again by those who read it, and it always ends the same. The story’s villain realizes this and figures out a way to kick out the story’s heroes and attempt to take over everything before the story can go back!

You’ll need to use your heroes to fight enemies, solve puzzles, and do what it takes to save the story!

#6 The Wolf Among Us 2

To say that gamers have been WAITING for SO LONG to play The Wolf Among Us 2 is an understatement. Though, to be fair, there was a TON going on with this game that led to its development getting delayed numerous times and almost getting canceled!

But now, the storybook world will open up again soon, and gamers can be excited about what’s coming. Bigby, the sheriff of this fairy tale town, will return, and there will be new cases to face while protecting those he cares about.

But we already know this tale will get dark, so where will Bigby’s choices lead him?

#5 Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

In the world of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, spirits are all around after the dead have fallen, and they can cause serious problems for the living. To stop them, Banishers are sent out to “free” the spirits of their earthly coils so they can pass on.

But when a duo of Banishers goes on a mission that sees one of them die, the other will go to incredible lengths to bring them back to life!

Work with the two Banishers in their mortal and spirit forms to harness their abilities and see the true power that can be unleashed! But will you be able to save the one you love?

#4 Alone in the Dark

You might not remember this, but Alone in the Dark was one of the original horror games that started the genre. Without it, you might not see many of the games that fill up the place, including our No.1 entry.

So what happened to it? Well, like many franchises, it couldn’t stay relevant and thus faded into the background. But with the 2024 remake, things are starting to turn around, and it’s possible that this could be the game that changes everything and makes people care about the franchise again!

Only time will tell. That, and how many times it scares gamers.

#3 Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy

OBJECTION!

Yep, it’s time to return to court with the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy! This follow-up to the trilogy with Phoenix Wright will take fans back into the world where the law is more important than ever, which is why you need to save it from the darkness within!

In these three titles, the “Dark Age of the Law” has consumed everything, and only a crack team of lawyers can save it! Phoenix Wright, Apollo Justice, and Athena Cykes will need to look for clues, call out the truth, and figure out the real killer so that innocent people don’t go to jail!

So tell your foes to “TAKE THAT!” and get the not-guilty verdict you need!

#2 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Ubisoft may be trying to bring to life other games from famous movie franchises, but they’re not fully ditching the IPs that brought them to the dance in the first place.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is one of the titles that’ll kick off 2024, so it’s only fair that we have it high up on the list.

In the game, you’ll play one of the protectors of the Prince, but when the Prince is captured, you’ll have to go into a mysterious land and unlock incredible powers to get him back! What dangers await you, and can you take them down? Jump in and find out!

#1 Silent Hill 2

Remakes are a key part of our gaming world, but sometimes, they’re the most anticipated when made properly.

The upcoming remake of Silent Hill 2 is an excellent example of that. The game is being redone in Unreal Engine 5 and will update not just the visuals but also the gameplay to give players an accurate yet fulfilling experience all around.

As you re-enter the town of Silent Hill, a tale of horror and woe awaits you as you attempt to unravel the story of why your character is there.

Oh, and Pyramidhead is trying to get you. Good luck with that!