Dragon’s Dogma 2: How the Save System Works

While making progress in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is already quite the challenge, the game’s save system can be just as confusing. While most of the save system seems pretty straightforward, there are certain aspects of the system found in CAPCOM’s new RPG title that have left people scratching their heads and asking for answers. Don’t expect to be save-scumming or starting a new adventure in this game as you will need to play within very strict boundaries with how this game decides to save your data. If you are someone who wants to make sure they fully understand how to save their game, you came to the right place. Let us explain how the Save System works in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Save System Explained

The process of just saving your game is actually pretty simple. Your game will auto-save every so often, which you will know is happening when you see a red ring in the top right-hand corner of your screen. You are also able to save your game manually at any time as long as you’re not in combat.

How To Save Manually:

This can be done by pressing Pause and going down to the “System” menu. Here, you will find the Save button where you will be able to choose to either save and continue playing the game or return to the Main Menu after saving. There is also a prompt to return to the title screen without saving, but just as it says, this won’t save your game.

This can be used to leave the game and reload from your last save if you happen to find yourself in a less-than-ideal situation and don’t want to lock yourself into a can’t-win scenario or reload from your last inn.

Using Inn’s To Save:

You can also save your game by resting at any of the inns found across the world. These inns are marked on your map with a bed icon so while other locations in the world might be called inns, you will need to find the bed to rest your head and make a save. You will also eventually be able to get your own house, with the earliest one you find being in Vernworth when the NPC Mildred offers to let you stay at her home when you talk to her in front of the tavern known as the Stardrop Inn. After a week, she will offer to sell it to you, which is an offer you should definitely take.

Whether you are paying for a room or staying at your own home, these inn saves will overwrite your manual and auto-saves until the game auto-saves or you manually save again, but as we will mention later on in this guide, these moments of rest also create their own separate save file that can save your entire file if you get yourself into a bad situation. So far, this is pretty easy to understand and is similar to other games, but this is where the Save System becomes a bit cumbersome.

Single Save File

Right now, players will only be able to make a single save file in Dragon Dogma 2 per profile. This means you can only make a single character at a time unless you make a completely new account on PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, or wherever you are playing the game (or if you do some tinkering with the Cloud Save on Steam). Right now, there isn’t even a clear way to delete your current character and start a new one, though CAPCOM has already put out a post saying that they are going to add a way to do that in the future.

This also means you only have a single save slot and won’t be able to have multiple saves of the same character. Whenever you manually save or the game auto-saves, the previous save will be overwritten so you won’t be able to roll back a save from multiple saves ago.

But, as we mentioned before, there is one way to make this single save file into 2 save files: Resting at an inn. While auto-saves and manual saves from the Pause menu will overwrite each other, the game will have a separate save from the last time you rested at an inn. Making it a point you can fall back if you find yourself in danger, in a glitched spot with no means of escape, or simply want to load your game in the safety of a town. Though if this inn save isn’t also your latest save, you are going to need to be willing to lose some progress.

Loading Your Saves

Players can load their saves on the Main Menu. If you start up the game with a save file available, there will be 2 options on the title screen for you to choose from: “Load from Last Save” and “Load from Last Inn Rest.” These are exactly what each option describes. The first button will bring to your latest save, whether that be a manual or automatic save or even a rest at an inn if that happens to be your most recent save. This will put you right where you left off in your previous play session along with the same items, Pawns, quest progression, and Health. You should pick this item if you want to start your journey right back where you left it.

If you find yourself in a situation where you aren’t able to make progress, you can’t get back to safety due to your current health and items, or even if there is a dead NPC you want to resurrect without using a Wakestone, it will be better if you load from your last inn rest. This will start you off in a position of safety and with full health for you and your whole party at the cost of some progress if you have journeyed out since your last night with a good rest. These inn saves can be absolute life savers and serve as a great backup to your manual and auto-saves. If you have gone a while without visiting an inn, however, picking this option will cost you a decent amount of progress and possibly hours of playtime, so definitely weigh your options before taking this route.

And with that, you know how the save system currently works in Dragon’s Dogma 2. As we said earlier, CAPCOM has stated that they are making changes to allow you to start a new game and a new character, though this doesn’t mean there will be multiple save files.