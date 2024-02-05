Phil Spencer Will Clear The Air On Xbox Future Next Week

There have been plenty of questions left unanswered about the future of Xbox. We’ve seen some troublesome reports lately that ranged from mass layoffs to exclusives finally coming to rival platforms. So, as we head into the week, there have been some interesting reports to read through already regarding Xbox. But today, we’re finally getting confirmation that Microsoft will be holding a business update event next week, which should clear the air. Of course, until then, speculation will continue to ramp up about the future of Xbox, its services, and even its console outlook.

Today, the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, took to the X social media platform to confirm that a business update is coming. Phil noted that Xbox hears fans and will be sharing more details about their vision of the future of Xbox. Now, there wasn’t anything more said on the matter, so we don’t know exactly when we’ll see the event next week and whether it will be a stream, a video upload, or simply a statement to highlight Xbox’s plans. Instead, we’re just having to sit tight and wait for an update to come out that will hopefully give us a specific date to mark down on our calendars.

We're listening and we hear you. We've been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) February 5, 2024

With that said, there is plenty of speculation swirling around online. As mentioned, we saw Microsoft do a mass layoff for the gaming division at the start of this year. Some of those layoffs were also apparently attached to teams that handle getting physical games into the retail marketplace. Then, we continued to see several exclusives get rumored to land on competitor platforms. It started with Hi-Fi Rush, and then we had other games added into the mix, such as Gears, Starfield, and even the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

We’re still waiting on what the future of Activision Blizzard looks like. Some fans were hopeful that Microsoft would be unveiling Call of Duty games on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service by now. However, that hasn’t happened, and a report online suggests that we might never see Call of Duty come to the Game Pass service. All of this has left fans uncertain and wondering just what is going on with the Xbox brand. Before we get too carried away with speculation, we shouldn’t have to wait too long before we get a better idea of what Microsoft has planned.