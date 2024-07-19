Xbox Doesn’t Have Big Marketing Funds For Select Regions

Console wars continue year after year. Microsoft and Sony have duked it out to ensure that they can compete and deliver content fans want to enjoy. However, a recent comment made by an Xbox marketing head claims that Microsoft isn’t digging deep enough in its pockets to really compete. Select regions are just too dominated by Sony when it comes to the funds capable of being spent.

This stems from a report by MarketingWeek. They reportedly received a few comments from Michael Flatt, the Xbox EMEA marketing boss. For those unaware, EMEA stands for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. According to the comments made on the publication, Michael is telling us that Microsoft won’t offer much in terms of competitive funds for marketing in these regions.

Meanwhile, Sony is able to deliver some massive funding options to ensure PlayStation stays front and center. As a result, Michael Flatt says that while Sony is blessed in this area, it just makes Xbox’s marketing team more scrappy and tenacious in fighting for funds. Of course, pushing Xbox hardware might not be the main focus right now, regardless.

Regrettably they outspend us. They’re blessed with marketing funds that we’re just not able to enjoy. But that’s totally fine. We adopt what I would call a more fiscally responsible approach to media investments. Michael Flatts – MarketingWeek

We’re not blessed with huge media budgets, so we have to be quite scrappy really, and quite tenacious to fight for funds that would probably go somewhere else, Michael Flatts – MarketingWeek

Instead, there has been more of a marketing presence on their Xbox Game Pass subscription service. This service allows players to enjoy games through the cloud. Even Amazon’s Fire Sticks have gained access to provide the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. This makes the service even more accessible to consumers who are not already enjoying the latest-generation of gaming.

That might have some worrying about the future of Xbox’s hardware if it’s not being pushed as hard as its competitors. We even reported previously that there were potential worries over Xbox pumping the brakes on console hardware in select regions. Obviously, all we can do is wait and see what the future holds for Microsoft’s Xbox hardware lineup and how they will continue to promote their products and services.