Xbox Rolls Out New Ad Highlighting Fire Stick Game Pass

The folks over at Microsoft have been pushing hard to get Xbox Game Pass to be attached to every household. This started out as a feature service that would be available on Xbox platforms, but that has since changed. It’s now a viable option to enjoy Xbox Game Pass on an assortment of devices outside of the Xbox console.

Included was the recent announcement of Xbox Game Pass being available through the Amazon Fire Stick. The line of Fire Stick devices is rather limited right now, so you might not find the Xbox Game Pass application readily available. With that said, the available devices you can find the application supported on are the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) and the Amazon Fire Stick 4K Max (2023).

Today we’re finding out that a new ad has rolled out to further highlight the Xbox Game Pass application on the Amazon Fire Stick which you can view below. With that said, if you have the device, all you need to do is acquire the Xbox Game Pass service and then a controller capable of connecting to the Fire Stick. Those can range from official Xbox controllers, Sony PlayStation controllers, to other alternative controllers.

With that said, it was recently unveiled that the Xbox Game Pass has found its price being raised. You can read about the price changes here, but if you’re fine with shelling out a few extra bucks, you’ll gain access to a wide range of video game titles. Xbox Game Pass is a great option for players to enjoy some of the latest-generation video game titles without having the necessary console hardware to run them natively.

We’ll have to wait and see how many new subscribers Microsoft gains now that they have yet another means to connect consumers to their Xbox Game Pass subscription service. With that said, it doesn’t appear that Microsoft is bowing out of producing consoles anytime soon. Of course, depending on how popular cloud gaming becomes, it would be interesting to see what the future holds for Microsoft and releasing consoles into the marketplace.