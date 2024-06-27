Xbox Game Pass Announced For Fire TV Devices

Microsoft has been working to deliver cloud gaming options to players worldwide. It’s proven to be a rather popular option for consumers as well. Players can enjoy new video game titles without spending money on a new console. However, we’re learning today that Xbox Game Pass is getting even more accessible, thanks to a new partnership.

It looks like the folks over at Microsoft and Amazon are working together. Thanks to a report from the official Xbox Wire, this partnership has confirmed that Xbox Game Pass is heading to select Fire TV devices. According to the post on the Xbox Wire, it’s only limited right now to two specific devices, but that could eventually open up to even more devices from the Amazon Fire TV collection.

Currently, we don’t have a release date for the Xbox Game Pass application. However, we do know that once the app is released, it will be available for the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and the Fire TV Stick 4K. So, if you previously wanted to enjoy Xbox Game Pass but weren’t keen on getting an Xbox console, being forced to your PC, or using a mobile device, this could be a perfect point of entry for the service.

You’ll enjoy Xbox cloud gaming right on your television with relative ease. All that you would need is a compatible Fire TV Stick, as we listed above, a Bluetooth controller, and a capable internet connection to stream the games. From there, you can subscribe to the service, which comes in at $15 a month and gives you access to all of Microsoft’s first-party games, a wide collection of third-party games, and a selection of EA games.

Again, we’re left waiting for this application’s official release date to become available on the Amazon Fire Stick. The post on Xbox Wire only notes that the Xbox app will be available soon.