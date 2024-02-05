Will Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 Bring Another Playable Character?

Few things are “guaranteed” in our gaming world, and that’s just a fact. However, when a video game sells millions of copies in just a few days, gets rave reviews, is nominated for “Game of the Year,” and so on? Yeah, more than likely, that title is going to get a sequel. When Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 came out last year, it gifted fans with many cool things. We got to see a story focused on villains Kraven and Venom, with a whole bunch of other characters strewn about, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 was teased at the end!

That brings us to the sad Insomniac Leak that also happened last year. It revealed plenty of things that the developer was working on either in part or, in the case of one canceled project, starting to develop before scaling back. On Reddit, a special set of concept art pieces focusing on characters that would’ve been in a game about the Spider-Verse has gotten fans thinking that a third playable character might be in our future.

As you can see in the third concept art piece on the page, Silk is right next to Miles Morales and Peter Parker. We also see shots of Norman Osborne as the Green Goblin, but more on him in a bit. If you go to the fourth concept art piece on the page, you’ll even see a rough look at how Silk looks in the game without her mask. So, at the very least, they know how to render the character into the world.

The reason this might happen for real is because of the game’s title: Marvel’s Spider-Man 3. When Insomniac was asked about why players could control both Peter and Parker throughout the game, including within story missions and flipping between them in the main game world, they noted that because it was a true sequel, they needed to make everything bigger and better. They wanted to have it so you could access both Spider-Men and see everything from their perspectives.

So since a third game would try to top that, why not add someone like Silk to the mix? First off, she’d be a great foil for Peter and Miles. Second, they could make it so that in this universe, she was “created” by Norman Osborne to take the two down, and when she fails, he becomes the Green Goblin to “do it himself.”

Yes, we’re just speculating, but you have to admit, it’s kind of a cool thought!