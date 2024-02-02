Avowed Confirmed To Feature Multiple Endings

There is plenty of excitement over the upcoming Avowed game. Coming from the talented folks over at Obsidian Entertainment, we recently were treated to a new look at the game. During this past month, we had Microsoft’s Xbox Developer Direct stream. That event allowed Obsidian to showcase a bit more of their upcoming Avowed game. In particular, we got a brief look into one of the quests. However, if you wonder if there will be multiple endings like some of the past Obsidian Entertainment games, you’re in luck. We finally have confirmation from the game director, Carrie Patel.

IGN had the chance to speak with Carrie about the upcoming Avowed game. During their conversation, it was asked whether Avowed would feature multiple endings. According to Carrie, this RPG will have multiple endings, and they even joked that this is an Obsidian Entertainment game, so of course, we would see multiple endings. However, we’re not given much more insight into that, so how many endings there would be or how different they will be will continue to be a mystery until the game lands in the marketplace. Still, you can expect plenty of quests that could affect the world and its inhabitants.

According to Carrie, players will need to think of how some choices will affect parts of the world as you might not see exactly everyone’s reaction right away. Of course, some of these actions might be easier to make than others, but Carrie went on to say that not every quest you take on will have these massive changes or outcomes on the world. There will be some quests you can accept that will have huge impacts on the characters involved.

This is not the only shred of news we have regarding Avowed. Since the last trailer came out from the Developer Direct this past month, comments were made about avoiding the direct comparison to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. It’s tough not to directly compare any fantasy RPG to this behemoth of a release by Bethesda. But the developer director did mention where the game stands a bit on its own rather than being another RPG looking to compare itself to Skyrim directly. Additionally, we also learned the reason why Avowed only features humans and elves when going through the character creation.

Currently, Avowed is still in the works over at Obsidian Entertainment. The game is slated to be released sometime in 2024. When the game does launch into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Of course, since this is also a first-party Microsoft title, you’ll also find Avowed available on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service at launch.