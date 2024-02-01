Avowed Devs Reveals Why Players Are Limited To Elf & Humans For Their Character

Avowed gained quite a bit of attention when Obsidian Entertainment first revealed it. Players were eager to see a new fantasy installment from the development team, and with the release slated for 2024, marketing is ramping up. But for players taking in every little tidbit of information, you might wonder why the character creation is limited. In Pillars of Eternity, there is a variety of species, but you’ll find that the character creation in Avowed is limited to just between humans and elves. If you were wondering why, IGN managed to get confirmation as to why the developers opted to avoid some of the other species in the game.

IGN spoke with Carrie Patel, the game director behind Avowed, and learned that there are mainly two reasons why the development team limited the scope of character creation. For starters, there is a lore reason behind this, as players are connected to the Aedyr Empire. This is mainly composed of humans and elves, so it made sense to make those two races available only in the character creation. But beyond that, there is another reason as to why you didn’t get some species options for your protagonist.

The developers found that it would make it easier to develop, knowing that humans and elves didn’t differ in height. This way, players didn’t have to worry about scale as they progressed through the game development. That makes a bit of sense, as it would make the development process a tad more streamlined without worrying about scale and how certain animations would be handled. In other recent news for Avowed, the developers spoke about how they wouldn’t necessarily compare this game to another behemoth for the fantasy RPG franchise, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

Unfortunately, we’re still waiting for when the game will be available. While there wasn’t much more expressed on the character creation, those who are just waiting to get their hands on the game are still left without much insight into its release. We know it’s slated for a launch this year, but beyond that, we haven’t a launch date quite yet to attach to the game. That said, we know that the game will be made available for the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Likewise, since this is a Microsoft first-party game, we’ll also find Avowed on the Game Pass subscription service at launch.