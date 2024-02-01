Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Gets Rare Honor Via Famitsu

UPDATE

ORIGINAL STORY

Traditionally, we only talk about reviews on this site when we’re talking about the overall reviews that games get when it’s time for their launch. In the case of Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, the game has already come out, and you’ve likely heard about its high scores on various sites. In fact, it’s the highest-scored game in the entire franchise! But we’re focusing on Famitsu right now because they have a different review system than most, and the tale of Ichiban and Kiryu was so good in their eyes that they got a score that only a few dozen games in the past have gotten.

If you don’t know, Famitsu brings four different reviewers together, and each of those reviewers gives the game a score. They then combine those scores to highlight how good the game is collectively among them. To get a perfect 40 is hard, like REALLY hard. Ever since Famitsu started doing this in 1986, only 29 video games had gotten a perfect 40. Well, now we can make it 30 because, as noted by Gematsu, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth got that perfect score!

Ironically, this isn’t the first time the franchise has gotten that perfect score; it’s now the second. But this one is arguably more impressive because this is a far more “wackier” title than the previous mainline entry that got that number.

The game focuses on Kazuma Kiryu and Ichiban Kasuga, two very different men on two very different life paths. You’ll play as them as you go through both Japan and Hawaii with two different goals in mind. For Kazuma, he’s trying to break through the broken life he finds himself in. And for Ichiban, he has to regain the fortune he’s lost, which means he’s now broke.

What follows is an insane adventure that will have you laughing at the ridiculousness of it all while also getting emotional at some of the things that Kazuma and Ichiban must deal with.

The overall reviews of the game point to how there is so much to do in the game that you’ll never get bored. Japan and Hawaii are filled with life and wonder, and you’ll always want to do more. Some reviewers even said that they could’ve kept playing the game for several more hours because they didn’t think they found everything to do!

So when you combine all that, you get a game that appeals to everyone, is loads of fun, and is definitely worthy of a “Perfect 40” score.