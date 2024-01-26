Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth – How To Beat The Robo Michio Rangers | Super Boss Guide

The goofiest boss in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth is totally optional — but if you want to level up and prepare for the game’s biggest ultimate endgame boss, you’ll need to conquer the Robo Michio Rangers first. Instead of fighting just one Robo Michio, you’ll take on an entire team of color-coded rangers. Each one of these warriors has a different ability, and they’re incredibly annoying if you don’t defeat them in a very specific order. Grab your best Hero Bat because you’ll need everything you’ve got to defeat these killer mascots.

Robo Michio Rangers Boss Guide

Recommended Level : 53

: 53 Weaknesses: Water (Robo Red, Original), Electricity (Robo Blue), Fire (Robo Blue), Ranged (White)

Before attempting this fight, you’ll need Mixed Fruit and Mixed Tea items. Stock up, especially on MP restoring items. You’ll want to collect items that can heal your entire party. During this fight, always watch to see which enemy will attack next. You’ll need to heal constantly — I also highly recommend unlocking the Idol Job healing skills. One of their healing powers has a very large area-of-effect. When you’re ready, enter the battle with the Tag Meters fully-charged.

The Robo Michio Rangers are a team of powerful bosses, and each one has a different ability. The Red, Yellow and Original Robo Michios are powerful and deal the most damaging attacks. Don’t fight the Original yet — if you get the original down to 70% or less HP, it will begin using the Destructo Beam. This aggravatingly powerful attack can wreck your party. Don’t let him use it until you’ve wiped out the rest of the rangers.

Target the Blue and White Rangers first. The Blue Ranger uses obnoxious status effect spells, so bring a party member that can use party status ailment healing skills. The Blue Ranger is even worse and heals the rest of the team. Target the Blue and White Rangers first.

Use your best spells and magic here. Use Kasuga’s Ultimate Tag Team when all four characters are available to deam massive damage. This also buffs your team — you’ll need those buffs early. Use all your best skills here. Don’t worry about MP. We need to kill the Blue and White Rangers as soon as possible.

Focus on healing whenever possible to stay alive and dealing damage to the Blue or White Rangers. Focus on the Blue Ranger the most — eliminating the healing boss is essential. Do it as quickly as possible. Use Extreme damage attacks and target their weaknesses. When you’ve dealt with those two, focus on the Yellow, then Red, then Original Rangers in that order.

Play it safe and heal often. Staying alive is the most important thing. Once the healing and status effect rangers are down, this fight becomes much easier to manage. Target the Yellow (or Red) Rangers and take them down. Now that they can’t be healed, we can make progress. Take one of them down — once the red or yellow ranger is downed, this fight becomes much easier. Take them both out and leave the original Robo Michio for last.

Like the previous fight, Robo Michio gains the Destructo Beam once he’s low on health. This beam attack hits your full party for about 50% or more health. It’s a very dangerous attack that it can unleash multiple times in a row. Heal immediately after taking a hit and make sure your party can survive at least one hit from the Destructo Beam. Play it especially safe here. Keep Kasuga (or Kiryu) alive while your party finishes off the last miniboss.

Defeating all five Robo Michio Rangers will end the battle and complete the Hawaii Haunt dungeon. This isn’t the highest level secret boss in the game, but it’s one of them. You’ll earn a pile of Hawaii Haunt points and a very powerful set of footwear gear. Equip what you can, because we need to level up and fight an even more difficult opponent in Japan. There’s another dungeon here you can complete with yet another optional endgame boss.