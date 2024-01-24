Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth – How To Get Ichiban’s Best Weapons

Want to wield the best sword in the game? You'll have to go searching for lots of gold poop.

The best weapons in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth can be equipped to main character Ichiban Kasuga — this set of golden bats boost your stats and deal crushing status effects on enemies. They’re the perfect tools you’ll need for the final fight against Jo Amon, one of two super-bosses you’ll find in the postgame. Ichiban’s best weapons are both baseball bats, so you can only equip them if you’re running with his standard job. But, you’ll need some of the rarest crafting materials in the game to build these weapons. If you’re not sure where to find Cough Drop Tins, Shark Fins or the ultra-rare Ethereal Egesta, then check the full guide below for all the information you need.

Best Weapons Guide | Hero Ichiban

To craft the best weapons for Ichiban, you’ll need to invest in the workshop. Reach Facility Rank 4 to unlock the maximum level weapon projects. There are two weapons that are incredibly powerful for Ichiban that you can craft, and we’ll discuss both.

Both of Ichiban’s best weapons are baseball bats that can be crafted at the workshop. Both require finding rare resources you can only get from specific locations. Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know to build these ultimate tools of destruction.

True Legendary Hero’s Bat | Weapon Guide

Physical Attack: 196

Magic Attack: 184

Additional electric damage to downed enemies.

The Legendary Hero’s Bat is a Hero’s Bat upgrade that requires x15 Electric Crystals, x1 Empty Cough Drop Tin, and x1 Shark Fin to craft. All of these materials can be acquired from the Hawaii Haunt or the Yokohama Underground. The Electric Crystals can be purchased using dungeon-specific points at the Exchange vendor at both dungeons. Crystals cost 250 points each.

Shark Fins are trickier. These can be purchased at the Hawaii Haunt or found in the EX Level of the dungeon. Shark Fins cost 15,000 points so you’ll need to save up. You’ll also earn exactly one Shark Fin as you progress through the final chapter.

The last rare material is the Empty Cough Drop Tin. Buy these at the Yokohama Underground exchange vendor.

Ultima Egesta | Weapon Guide

Physical Attack: 196

Magic Attack: 184

Attacks and weapon skills may poison.

Attacks and weapon skills may blind.

The Ultima Egesta is one of the hardest weapons to unlock due to its requirements. You need Facility Rank 4, the Metal Bat (a common 3 Star Bat) and 100 Ethereal Egesta. This rare material is found in only one location — Ethereal Egesta will rarely appear in the Yokohama Underground or Hawaii Haunt dungeons. It appears in a random room that spawns with toilets. The Ethereal Egesta is always found in one of the toilets.

The toilets seem to spawn more often in the EX Levels of the dungeons, but I haven’t been able to confirm that. After multiple runs, you’ll probably only have about 10~ of these rare items, and that’s only if you didn’t sell them. The only way to get more Ethereal Egesta is by grinding dungeons and praying you find the toilet room.