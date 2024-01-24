Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth – How To Unlock The Street Surfer

There’s a new way to travel in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth. While you can still pay taxis to get around Hawaii faster, you can also use a Segway-like device called the Street Surfer. This battery-powered standing travel device lets you zip around the streets, and you can mount it at any time. There’s just one downside. The battery life is limited and gets used up, so you’ll need to recharge at stations located all over the city. Using the Street Surfer is very simple and it can be summoned (or put away) at any time. You can even purchase higher capacity batteries from Hawaii Pawn Shops. The Street Surfer isn’t just limited to Hawaii either, you can use it when you travel back to Yokohama.

Unlocking the Street Surfer happens automatically as you progress the story, but if you’re getting antsy and want to explore the huge Hawaii map easier, wait until you get the Street Surfer. Then you can truck around in style. Here’s when you’ll get it.

How To Unlock The Street Surfer

During Chapter 3, you’ll encounter a dirty cop in a dangerous dive. After defeating Roman, return to Kiryu’s Hotel. On the way back, you’ll encounter the inventor of the Street Surfer. You can’t miss this encounter. It happens automatically as you leave the District 5 area.

Oka, the inventor, will ask you to help test it. After driving it to the destination, you’ll need to defeat a pair of thugs. After defending the Street Sweeper, you’ll complete the Surfin’ The Streests side-task.

This unlocks the Street Surfer vehicle permanently. The Street Surfer can be summoned by pressing down on the d-pad in any open areas of Hawaii. You can also summon the Street Surfer in Yokohama or Kamurocho.

You can manually control the Street Surfer or open the map and place a waypoint. After placing a waypoint, you can switch to Auto-Ride and the Street Surfer will take you to your destination. You’ll have limited control while on Auto-Ride to dodge cars or avoid obstacles.

The Street Surfer uses electricity, so you’ll need to recharge at Oka Charger stations dotted all over the map. Power costs money, but the more you buy the more cost effective the purchase. You can also customize your Street Surfer appearance or switch to improved batteries at any charger. Batteries are usually found at Pawn Shops and they’re very expensive, so save your bucks for later stages of the game. You can also unlock more customization options. While exploring Hawaii, look for NPCs standing beside colorful versions of the Street Surfer — one NPC is near Anaconda Harbor Park on the street and will give you a green Street Surfer customization.