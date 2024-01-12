The Release of Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth Is Two Weeks Away!

Traditionally, the beginning of a new year is a “dry period” for gaming because most developers are working on their next big titles and need some extra time to get everything right. But for 2024, that’s not the case at all. Numerous titles from major developers and publishers are coming out over the next month or so. And some of them are only a few weeks away! Don’t believe us? Well, in just two weeks is the release of Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth! The game has plenty of hype going into it and will likely prove to be one of the most unique gaming experiences you’ve ever had!

The first game was a spinoff of the main franchise and wowed fans with its depth and hilarity. The sequel will do the same while cranking things up to the next level! Within the game, you’ll play two legendary characters from the franchise: Kazuma Kiryu and Ichiban Kasuga! Each man is different and driven by their own story and motivation.

In fact, they’re so different that their stories take place on two different continents! But regardless of whether you’re in Japan or Hawaii, there will be plenty to do, including all sorts of fights to have!

That’s one of the kickers about Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth. While it is an action game, it has RPG elements you’ll need to develop to get through tough fights. That includes building up a party of characters and using their abilities to the fullest to take on your enemies! Things will get nuts in these fights, so don’t be afraid to use anything within arms reach to take out a foe or to set up an epic combo!

Plus, there’s the job system! Yes, the game has a job system, and you’ll use it to help Ichiban rebuild his fortune in Hawaii! From doing deliveries to building up a resort, and so on, you’ll get more money the better you do. The more money you get? The more epic stuff you can buy! So you’ll be inclined to try every job you come across. What have you got to lose?

Oh, and don’t forget, you’re in Japan and Hawaii! There will be plenty to see and do, so don’t be afraid to explore the locations and witness how beautifully they’ve been rendered.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth officially releases in 2 weeks! 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Mv2WFspoW3 — KAMI (@Okami13_) January 11, 2024

And for those who pre-order the game, you can get plenty of special content packs to maximize your experience!