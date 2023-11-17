Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Gets More Details On Combat and Jobs

There are many reasons why fans are excited about Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth. The first is that the previous game in the franchise wasn’t just a success. It helped redefine what this franchise could be. Second, the game was wacky in the best way, and fans couldn’t get enough of what Ichiban and his allies could do in combat and beyond. Third, the game promises to take things to the next level based on its new location and plot. Finally, the reveal trailer for the game was hilarious, and they’re curious to see what hijinks Ichiban and others will get into as they play the game.

To help prepare gamers for the new elements of gameplay, SEGA released a deep breakdown of information for the combat, which was translated by Gemastsu. The translation revealed that, unlike in the previous title, gamers can move their characters during combat. This is good because it will allow them to ‘close the gap’ with enemies they’re trying to hit and do more damage. Or, you can get your characters closer to one another so they can do combo moves on foes! Both sides of this coin will help combat feel more “dynamic.”

But wait, the movement has another purpose. By paying attention to the combat area, you can get your characters next to items, like bicycles, that they can wield and throw at foes for massive damage.

Speaking of massive damage, the game will also introduce area-of-effect attacks! That means you can damage one enemy in particular, and the damage will spread to all nearby enemies! So whether they’re clumped together or lined up a certain way, you can deal damage to multiple enemies without issue!

There will even be a “Smackdown” option for you to use against weaker foes that can end the battle in one shot, so you don’t have to waste time on them. But it will give you less experience if you do.

As for the job system, it’s back, and it’s more expansive this time! That means you’ll be able to outfit your characters with plenty of jobs to give them numerous abilities and make them the best fighting force possible. Don’t be afraid to experiment with these jobs to see what works! Plus, some characters, like Ichiban, have “unique jobs” that are exclusive to them!

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth will have plenty of options for gamers to use when it arrives. Don’t miss out on the fun!