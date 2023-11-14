Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Will Be Longest Game In The Franchise

There is always going to be a question about “how long video games should be, and everyone will have a different answer to things. Some will say that if they’re “too long,” people won’t finish them, and that can be true depending on the game and the player. But don’t tell Atlus that, okay? In contrast, if a game is “too short,” many people may think they’ve wasted their money, which is not what anyone wants. So, with SEGA and the upcoming Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, you might be surprised that this spinoff title will be the longest game in the franchise so far.

This came from Studio head Masayoshi Yokoyama during an interview with Game Watch, who revealed that the game would indeed be the longest they’ve done, and he’s actually worried that some people might hesitate to play it since they can’t blast through it in a night or two:

“This means that a lot of people are going to hesitate to play the game or will end up having it wait on their shelves. I found the possibility of that kind of outcome sad, so I thought, we have to get everyone hyped up enough to play it.”

We’re pretty sure they’ve done that. Not only did the “reveal trailer” for the game get people talking, but the news and additions of what will be in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth have got people intrigued. The Studio Head further talked about the game by noting that he felt they needed to give the game a reason to keep coming back to it:

“We have to get people to play the game in about a week or a month, even at the cost of their health, which is why it’s our duty as creators to generate enough to be excited about. I’ve thought this way for the past year or two – for a game like Infinite Wealth, we have to get a festival going on. It would feel kind of rude to just drop such a long game and be done with it.”

So yeah, this isn’t going to be a game you just “pick up and do,” it’ll be a commitment, which is fine because this franchise has some very loyal fans. Plus, people really like Ichiban, and they’ll be curious about his new adventures across Japan and Hawaii. That doesn’t even cover how the game is “ripping off” a certain Nintendo franchise to expand the game’s content further.

Either way, it should be a fun time!