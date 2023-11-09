AEW Teams With SEGA For Like A Dragon Gaiden Street Fight!

Wrestling and video games have often had a very unique connection, not the least because of the video games that have been made of the numerous wrestling promotions over the years. We’re not just talking about WWE, but TNA Wrestling, New Japan, the independent circuits, and now, AEW. Even when you take the video games themselves out of the equation, wrestlers have shown their love for video games by “cosplaying” as their favorite characters via their ring gear. But now, AEW and SEGA are doing a special collaboration via the Like A Dragon Gaiden Street Fight happening next week on AEW Dynamite!

At first, this may seem like a rather “random” sponsorship to have, but that’s not the case. First, All Elite Wrestling has had video game partnerships in the past. They teamed with Capcom for a slew of shirts featuring their wrestlers going up against the Street Fighters, and then there was a collaboration with the Texas Chainsaw Massacre game of all things. Plus, one of the people who will be in the match, Kenny Omega, is not only an avid gamer but has been a part of the Like A Dragon/Yakuza series in the past.

To celebrate the upcoming match that’ll feature Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Chris Jericho, and Paul Wight going up against the Don Callis Family, AEW released a special trailer last night that ties the rivalry between these two groups and the tale of Like A Dragon Gaiden. For example, Don Callis highlights that he’s done what he’s done “for family” and that Kenny is merely jealous that he’s not in the family anymore.

Meanwhile, Kenny Omega notes how he’ll go all out until one of the two is “erased” and gone from the other’s lives. Check out the trailer below:

As noted, video games have been part of the AEW brand since nearly the beginning. They even teamed with a gaming tournament company to host a PPV, and Kenny Omega has donned numerous ring attires to celebrate his love of gaming. Just recently, for a world title match, he came out as Manon from Street Fighter 6, a character he has had quite a win streak with, as his Twitter profile proves.

Given the nature of Like A Dragon Gaiden, it wouldn’t be that much of a surprise to see the wrestlers dressed up as members of the Yakuza and using certain weapons from the game to enhance the collaboration!

The match will happen next Wednesday, and the game is out right now!