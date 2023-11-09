Robocop: Rogue City – How To Score 250 Points | SuperCop Guide

If you want to unlock the SuperCop achievement / trophy, you’ll need to become a gun-shooting machine in Robocop: Rogue City. The SuperCop achievement challenges Robocop to earn 250 points in the Metro West shooting range. Mastering your standard Auto-9 is one route, but we’re going to cheat. Instead of getting better at blasting targets, we’re going to make the Auto-9 into an unstoppable point-earning weapon.

With the right upgrades, the Auto-9 handgun can absolutely devastate targets. We’re going to enhance your starting weapon with unlimited ammo and rapid fire. Never let go of the trigger and don’t bother aiming. Here’s how to get the highest score you can and crush 250 points at the shooting range challenge.

SuperCop Guide

To earn the Supercop achievement / trophy, players must earn 250 points in the Metro West Shooting Range. The Shooting Range is introduced in the tutorial but can be replaying very late into the game. I recommend waiting until you’ve upgraded your Auto-9. With the right upgrades, this challenge is a breeze.

To make this challenge much easier, equip a PCB to your Auto-9 that enables unlimited ammo. Multiple boards have the Auto Loader function — you’ll want full-auto and Auto Loader to make completing this challenge a breeze.

Omni Board – Tier 3.3 has the Auto Loader special ability in the top-left corner. Power it to gain unlimited ammo. You never need to reload, making this challenge much easier.

has the special ability in the top-left corner. Power it to gain unlimited ammo. You never need to reload, making this challenge much easier. This board can be found during the ‘Unwanted Goods‘ optional mission in the second area of the Steel Mill. This is the mission where you need to destroy 15 drug stashes. The PCB is on the desk at the back of the room where all the drug stashes are stored.

There are multiple PCBs with good upgrades. For best results, you’ll want full-auto and auto loader upgrades unlocked on the Auto-9. I had the Omni Board – Tier 4.3 equipped and crushed the scoreboard with a 290. Here’s what to keep in mind.

Targets never stop coming . The targets will appear continuously in rounds. If a target reaches the end of the line and isn’t destroyed in about a second, the challenge will end. As long as you destroy the targets, the challenge will go on forever.

. The targets will appear continuously in rounds. If a target reaches the end of the line and isn’t destroyed in about a second, the challenge will end. As long as you destroy the targets, the challenge will go on forever. Don’t aim . Shoot from the hip. Go for headshots but target the body if you’re running out of time. The targets will spawn and move faster each round.

. Shoot from the hip. Go for headshots but target the body if you’re running out of time. The targets will spawn and move faster each round. Eventually, never let go of the trigger. Keep shooting and smashing targets, prioritizing targets closest to the front of the range. Destroy those first and wipe out the rest. Your goal shouldn’t be to get more points per target, but to destroy the targets as fast as possible.

As long as you keep destroying targets, you’ll keep making targets spawn and earn more points. Finesse isn’t required here. You don’t even need to be a good shot. Shoot totally from the hip and spray bullets down range. A hit square on the head will instantly destroy your target, but if you’re firing full auto (and with unlimited ammo) you never need to worry about reloading or aiming. Anyone of any skill level should be able to complete this challenge.