Bethesda Launches Starfield Beta On Steam

It’s honestly a bit telling that a game launched in September is getting a “beta” to help fix problems that persist in the title. Jokes aside, many people have been talking about Starfield since its launch two months back, but what has been said about it varies depending on who you talk to. Many who were “starstruck” by the title noted that it was the “game of the generation,” and yet, a growing number of people have come forward to say that they’re not as amused with the title, and some aren’t even putting it in the running for Game of the Year!

Bethesda has acknowledged that the game has its flaws and bugs, and they have been working hard to try and fix things, but progress has been slow in some people’s minds. That might change soon, as Bethesda revealed that they have opened up a “Starfield Beta” on Steam for players to try and test out special features that will be put into the game later on:

Our Steam Beta is now live! Opt in to play the beta version of #Starfield's next update, coming later this month.



Details: https://t.co/pQDYXcXKy1

Will this be the change that gamers want? It depends on how things go. One of the biggest issues that many people have with the title is that while Bethesda did craft a vast universe for people to explore, it’s not exactly a universe worth exploring. Oftentimes, they’re just going to a planet to find resources, which can be a chore, or they go to the one building where they will fight a whole bunch of pirates or other foes without having any real meaning aside from them being there.

While the side quests can be fun, many have noted that they’re so spread out that it sucks the joy out of them. As for the main campaign, that’s one of the biggest weaknesses of the main title. Unlike their fantasy or post-apocalyptic forays, the game doesn’t really establish a reason to continue the main story due to the “lax” way the characters interact about the artifacts you find. Yes, many are still enjoying the game, and it was the best-selling title that Bethesda ever produced, but it’s also fair to say that as time has gone on, many people’s perceptions of it have been altered.

Still, Bethesda doing this beta to try and smooth out the bugs will be appreciated. However, the mod community recently noted that the game isn’t as compatible with their personal fixes as they would like. Perhaps this beta is the first step toward that change.