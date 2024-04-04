Gears of War 6 News Reporting Coming This Summer

Gears of War is a franchise that many people have been wanting to have another game – Gears of War 6. Reportedly, it is rumored that the first word of Gears Of War 6 could be released this summer. In the middle of a new episode of Kinda Funny Xcast, the host whose name is Parris Lilly made a prediction that they think the Gears 6 announcement would come in the summer.

According to VGC, others such as Jeff Grubb from Giant Bomb has also confirmed that what Lilly said was true. In regards to mentioning the new upcoming Marvel 1943 trailer, Lilly said: “When they showed the [Marvel 1943 trailer] in Unreal Engine 5 during GDC, I jokingly tweeted ‘imagine what Gears 6’ would look like in Unreal 5 because it looked so good.”

They also went on to add, “And then somebody from The Coalition made a cryptic little subtweet under me about that, which perked my ears on that. So my conspiracy theory is that you do tease it this year, and then it’s probably a launch game for next gen. That seems to make sense to me.”

There is nothing saying that this prediction is the truth, but it definitely could be. But just as much as it could be, it also could not be sadly. Grubb went to add to what Lilly said, saying: “I will say, I’ve heard some stuff might be happening with Gears 6 this summer, so I think that tease sounds about right to me, Parris. That seems like what we can expect.”