New SteamWorld Heist II Trailer Highlights Gameplay

The sequel is due out on PC and consoles on August 8.

Revealed at last month’s Nintendo Indie World showcase, SteamWorld Heist II instantly brought joy to fans who presumed the series dead. In February, it was announced that Thunderful Studios would be laying off 20 percent of its staff and shelving a project dubbed SteamWorld Headhunter, causing many to lose all hope in a sequel to the 2015 turn-based shooter.

Today, Thunderful and game developer Image & Form dropped a ‘gameplay deep dive’ trailer for the upcoming turn-based game.

See the action-packed trailer below:

“All is not well on the waves, a crisis is brewing. A water crisis! Mysteriously, this precious resource has turned deadly, corroding metal limbs and mechanical hearts,” the game’s description reads. “Take charge as Captain Leeway joined by his ragtag crew of Steambots to uncover the enigmatic menace threatening the Great Sea.”

SteamWorld Heist II promises turn-based ricochet gameplay, an interactive world map with real-time naval combat, a new job system, and over 35 hours of gameplay.

“In SteamWorld Heist II, players set off on a humorous and thrilling adventure on the high-seas, taking charge as Captain Leeway alongside a ragtag crew of Steambots. Players will explore vast horizons, above and below, as they set sail to solve the mystery of a deadly water crisis that’s causing metal limbs and mechanical hearts to corrode,” the description continues.

“SteamWorld Heist II plunges players into a handcrafted world with intense turn-based combat, where bullets ricochet with deadly precision, a hilarious cast and story that’s unique for the strategy genre, and a toe-tappingly catchy musical universe.”

SteamWorld Heist II will be released on August 8 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.