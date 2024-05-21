Amazon Games Is Officially Opening Studio With Obisoft Veterans

Amazon has been trying to get into the video game limelight for a while now, and in some ways they are becoming sucames of successful especially since adding the ability to use different controllers with the games offered on their app. Amazon Gaming also gives free games to those who are subscribed to the service.

Amazon Games has officially opened up their own studio in Europe. This will be joinning the lineup of Orange County, Montreal, San Diego, and Seattle. However, this studio is made even more special is the fact the studio is going to be ran and led by Cristian Pana, who was a managing director at Ubisoft Bucharest according to VGC. Pana has worked on many popular games like Far Cry and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

“I’m thrilled to join Amazon Games at a time when the team is actively building across an exciting roadmap,” Pana stated. “I’ve built and led outstanding teams in the past and I know this area of Europe is a hot spot for some of the very best talent in gaming.”

The VP of Amazon Games – Christoph Hartmann – also stated “Amazon Games is focused on developing and publishing great games, and we have an ambitious long-term roadmap in front of us.”

“Expanding our internal development teams into Europe was a natural next step for us as we tackle our broad portfolio. Bucharest is known as one of the top emerging European cities for game development and we look forward to tapping into the rich talent pool.”