Amazon Prime Gaming Announces Decembers Free Games

Amazon Prime users can pick up a number of titles in December for free. For those who aren’t aware, Prime Gaming, which is an extension of the Amazon Prime subscription offers players a number of free PC titles each month as part of their subscription.

Prime Gaming has announced five games that subscribers can pick up as part of their subscription over the course of December. They include:

Quake

Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow

The Amazing American Circus

Banners of Ruin, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Spinch

Desert Child and Doors: Paradox

If you’re like a lot of people and leave claiming free stuff to the last second you can still get November’s batch of free games before the month is over. They include:

Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition

WRC 9: FIA World Rally Championship

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Last Day of June

Etherborn

Whispering Willows and Facility 47

Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers can also expect a number of in-game loot to drop over the course of the next month as well including content for Apex Legends, Madden 23, Fall Guys, and Valorant.

Prime Gaming has gathered more and more subscribers over the last two years since Amazon’s rebranding from Twitch Prime. According to Amazon, their membership has grown 120% since the rebrand. Alongside this, Amazon reported that Prime members claimed more than 420 million offers and 80 million free games in 2021 alone. In an email interview with GamesBeat in July 2022, the head of business development and operations at Prime Gaming, Josh Dodson noted “The Prime Gaming value to publishers is the awareness our program drives and the lift in engagement they see in their content. We help them acquire new users, retain existing players, win back lapsed players, and give access to a highly engaged user base.”

Prime Gaming’s content consisted of over 100 games and over 675 in-game content offers in 2021 which Amazon claims made up over $21,600 in value per Prime member. Dodson continued in his interview with GamesBeat that “We will continue to put players first and work to provide the best games and game content possible. Prime Gaming will continue to build on the portfolio of games and game content we offer and will look to increase the overall value of our offering to players.”

It will be interesting to see if the engagement with Prime Gaming’s games and in-game content grows at the end of 2022.