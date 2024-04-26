Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Arcade Playlist Explained

With less than a week until the MW3 and Warzone mid-season update, Activision has shared more details on what players can expect from the content drop. There’s plenty of action that’s about to kick off across MW3, Warzone, and Zombies, but you’re here because you’re interested in the Arcade playlist. Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming experience.

Already, Sledgehammer Games has treated fans to a plethora of unique game modes and even more will make their debut in just a matter of days. Minefield is preparing to add an explosive twist to the battlefield, while the Vortex playlist will take the fight to infected environments.

More Call of Duty guides

MW3 and Warzone: Vortex Virus Mainframe Event Challenges and Rewards | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Revenger Kit | Call of Duty: Warzone – What is the Utility Box Field Upgrade? | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Cutthroat | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Minefield Mode Explained | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Jawbreaker | MW3 and Warzone – Blaze Up Event Challenges and Rewards | Call of Duty: Warzone – How to get a Nuke in Rebirth Island | Champions Quest Guide | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Shadow Titan Kit | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – All Season 3 Ranked Play Rewards | Call of Duty: Warzone – All Season 3 Ranked Play Rewards | Call of Duty: Warzone – What are Squad Assemble Bonuses? | Call of Duty: Warzone – What is the Squad Rage Field Upgrade? | Call of Duty: Warzone – What are Spy Drone Contracts? | Call of Duty: Warzone – What is the Climb and Punishment Public Event? | Call of Duty: Warzone – Bootcamp Mode Explained |

What is the MW3 Arcade playlist?

This particular playlist features powerups which are dropped on the body of an eliminated player. By picking up a powerup, you’ll get one of two abilities, either unlimited ammunition or unlimited grenades. Without a doubt, you’ll be able to deal some serious damage with these abilities, but powerups only remain active for a limited-time.

That’s not all, as the Arcade playlist also has special weapon pickups. These weapons will randomly spawn around the map and you’ll have to race to pick them up.

According to Activision, these weapons include a “Punch Knife with a dramatically increased lunge distance, the MORS Sniper Rifle and Riveter Shotgun loaded with explosive projectile rounds, and a Minigun that provides a constant Battle Rage effect for improved health regeneration, resistance to Tactical Equipment, and a constant refresh on your Tactical Sprint.”

The Arcade playlist is sure to set a new pace in MW3 multiplayer when the game mode launches with the Season 3 Reloaded update on May 1, 2024.