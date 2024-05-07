Nintendo Direct Has Been Announced For June 2024

The Nintendo Direct for June has officially been announced, and we are learning about the Nintendo Switch successor more and more as the time gets closer. We still have many weeks before the Nintendo Direct will happen, but we know that the next Nintendo console won’t be announced for a while longer, but it was promised to be revealed before March 2025. We finally have a window avaliable for the announcement period.

This year so far has been extremely slow compared to last years with the Nintendo Switch, but this is due to the fact the company is gearing up for their next console. So far we only have a few game releases left for 2024 which includes Paper Mario: Thousand-Year Door which releases on May 23 and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD that releases on June 27.

There are also two other AAA games which we might see more about like Pokemon Legends Z-A which releases in 2025 and also Metroid Prime 4 which doesn’t have a release date as of yet. That doesn’t leave much to release the rest of the year so we asumme during this next Nintendo Direct that the franchise will reveal all of what is to come in the next few updates.

Currently it is uncertain what games might be announced during the showtime, but hopefully we get some that will keep us busy for the remainder of the time that we are waiting for the new console. Stay tuned to hear about what is announced in June at the Nintendo Direct.