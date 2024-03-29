Call of Duty: Warzone – Bootcamp Mode Explained

If you’re new to Call of Duty: Warzone or you’re thinking of hopping in for the first time, Season 3 is the perfect time. At the beginning of the upcoming season, Warzone will get a Bootcamp mode and here is what it will involve.

The Season 3 update will introduce players to a whole host of new content in Warzone. At launch, fans will get to the experience the highly anticipated return of Rebirth Island, along with new public events, hard-hitting weapons, and fresh ways to play the game.

How to play Warzone Bootcamp

The Warzone Bootcamp will expand on the Modern Warfare 3 “Training Course” which launched in Season 2. According to Activision, the intention is “to help new players build confidence for their first official drop-in.”

Taking place on a random portion of the Urzikstan map, Warzone Bootcamp is a Quad-only training mode. You can go at it alone in a fill-squad, or while partied up. However, the entire lobby will be made up of 20 real players and 24 AI bots and it will remain the only mode to feature bots.

Player, Weapon, and Battle Pass XP progression is limited in Warzone Bootcamp. You will not be able to complete daily or weekly challenges, calling card challenges, weapon challenges, or the prestigious Champion’s Quest. This is likely due to the fact that more experienced players could take advantage of the presence of bots to fly through the various rewards that are on offer for completing challenges.

Notably, the new training mode will not feature public events or advanced contracts. After all, the purpose of the playlist is for new players to get to grips with the core mechanics of the battle royale.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 3 will roll out on April 3.