Call of Duty: Warzone – All Zombies Power-Ups in Season 2

We are just days away from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 2 and in preparation, Activision has shared some details on what we can expect from the next batch of content. The upcoming season will see the Zombies universe collide with multiplayer and battle royale modes, including undead-based power-ups joining Warzone.

The Zombies power-ups can be found in caches or obtained through eliminating enemy players. All you have to do is run into the glowing power-ups to collect them and use them alongside the perks already on your Warzone loadout.

The seven Zombies perks arriving in Warzone

Here are all the Zombies power-ups that will join Warzone with the launch of Season 2 and their function.

Double Points: 60-second duration. Doubles Plunder from ground loot and kills, and score events in Resurgence (that contribute to teammate respawn timers).

60-second duration. Doubles Plunder from ground loot and kills, and score events in Resurgence (that contribute to teammate respawn timers). Full Armor: Instant buff. Fully fills your active Armor slots on pickup.

Instant buff. Fully fills your active Armor slots on pickup. Max Ammo: Instant buff. Fully fills ammo for all your carried weapons on pickup.

Instant buff. Fully fills ammo for all your carried weapons on pickup. Fire Sale: 90-second duration. Reduces the price of all shop items for a small duration of time.

90-second duration. Reduces the price of all shop items for a small duration of time. Looting Spree: 60-second duration. Adds bonus items to caches, with a very high chance of a bonus Common item, and a small but significant chance of an additional Legendary item.

60-second duration. Adds bonus items to caches, with a very high chance of a bonus Common item, and a small but significant chance of an additional Legendary item. Zarkour: 60-second duration. Increases movement speed by around 10%, with infinite Tactical Sprint and Reloading while Sprinting, and disables Fall Damage.

60-second duration. Increases movement speed by around 10%, with infinite Tactical Sprint and Reloading while Sprinting, and disables Fall Damage. Undead Sight: 45-second duration. Operators or AI enemies within the range of your vision are highlighted red and friendly squad mates are blue. Tracker footsteps are active.

Zombies-based power-ups will be in Warzone for a limited-time and the developers note that we can potentially expect power-up tuning during Season 2.