Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Supe’d Up Mode Explained

Whether you’re a fan of multiplayer, zombies, or battle royale, there is plenty of new content across all modes with the Season 1 Reloaded update. Included, is a brand new mode in MW3 known as Supe’d Up, inspired by The Boys. Since it’s a game type that players haven’t seen before, you’ll want to know how it works before you give it a try.

This isn’t the first time the hit TV series has appeared in the Call of Duty franchise. With the launch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 04 Reloaded back in July 2023, players were introduced to the Temp V Field Upgrade for the first time. This particular feature has now transferred over to MW3 multiplayer to make up the fresh Supe’d Up mode.

What is the Supe’d Up MW3 game mode?

In a twist on Kill Confirmed, eliminating an enemy will see them drop a vial of Temp V. The vials will be marked on your mini map as well as on your screen and collecting them is how you score points. However, those Temp V vials grant you superpowers and the more vials you grab before dying, the more abilities you’ll gain.

Picking up one vial will grant you Durability which will see you lose health slower. Collecting two vials will significantly boost your movement speed, while three vials will increase your strength. If you manage to rack up four vials without dying, you will have access to an Electric Discharge that kills enemies and destroys any equipment in its path. The final ability is Homelander’s laser eyes, obtainable upon collecting five vials.

Each ability is active until death, while the Electric Discharge and Laser Vision are only useable once and can be activated the same way you call in a killstreak.

With an abundance of superpowers available, the MW3 Supe’d Up mode is a chaotic and fun experience that quickens the pace of traditional matches.