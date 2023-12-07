MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Stormender Launcher

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 1 has finally launched on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. Fans of the battle royale have been waiting for the highly anticipated update to drop the brand new Urzikstan map. First revealed at Call of Duty NEXT, this fresh Warzone experience features an array of points of interest to explore, movement changes, a new battle pass, and much more. Within the Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 1 battle pass are new weapons including the Stormender. This isn’t your traditional weapon as it’s actually more effective against killstreaks than enemy players.

Activision puts it best, describing the weapon as having “the power to shoot down specific Killstreaks and take out drones with its lock-on capabilities. With unlimited recharging ammo and the ability to disable and delay enemy equipment, this weapon serves as a very real shock to the system, though damage to operators is minimal.”

More Call of Duty guides

MW3 and Warzone: All New Aftermarket Parts | Season 1 | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the RAM-7 Assault Rifle | Call of Duty: Warzone – How to Fix “Data is Corrupt” Error | Call of Duty: Warzone – What is the Fly Buy Public Event? | MW3 and Warzone: All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs | Season 1 | Call of Duty: Warzone – Every New Perk in Season 1 | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Full Achievement and Trophy List | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – How Does the New Gear System Work? | All Perks Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Tac Stance Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Aftermarket Parts Explained |

How to unlock the Stormender in MW3 and Warzone

To unlock the Stormender, you must complete Sector A12 of the Season 1 battle pass. First, you have to unlock all four rewards in Sector A12 before you can unlock the weapon as the fifth and final reward. Since Sector A12 is a free tier, you’ll be able to take the weapon into a match at no extra charge.

If you want to get your hands on the Stormender straight away, you can always purchase it from the in-game store. At the time of writing, a bundle containing a Stormender blueprint isn’t live in the store. However, it’s likely that it will be added to the shop rotation sooner rather than later.

On the other hand, if you don’t obtain the Stormender through the MW3 and Warzone battle pass, you can unlock it by completing an in-game challenge once Season 1 concludes. The requirements of that challenge are currently unknown, but all will become clear with the launch of Season 2.