Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Tac Stance Explained

The rebooted Modern Warfare series has introduced a lot of mechanics to the Call of Duty franchise since its debut in 2019. One of the most notable changes was the Tactical Sprint, also known as Tac Sprint, which allowed players to get a quicker sprint for a small amount of time by sacrificing sprint to fire speed while it was active. Now, in the latest entry, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, another new mechanic using the word “Tactical” has been introduced. This new feature is known as Tactical Stance or Tac Stance and is set players are able to handle their weapon. This new Tac Stance can be extremely beneficial so allow me to break down what it is and how it works. This guide will provide players with a full explanation of what the Tac Stance mechanic is in Call of Duty: Moder Warfare 3.

Tac Stance Explained In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

The Tac Stance is a new way for players to hold the primary weapons that will provide them with a middle ground between aiming down sights and hipfiring. Players will be able to toggle into this stance while aiming and then pressing whichever button you bind the toggle to. On PC, you can set this toggle to anything by binding it in the settings while console/controller players must go to the Controller Settings and the Gameplay tab. Find the “Tactical Sprint Activation” option and you will be able to choose between a set of combinations to find which one works for you.

In every Call of Duty game, there are tradeoffs when you decide to fire while aiming and firing from the hip. The former allows you to have improved accuracy and a smaller bullet spread at the cost of movement speed. The latter allows you to retain your freedom of motion at a hard hit to your speed. Being in Tac Stance will see your character put their weapon into a canted aim stance with their weapon tilted to the side. This gives you a tighter weapon spread than hipfire while still being weaker than full ADS and retaining almost the exact same speed as hipfire.

This will help players gain an advantage as they move through close-quarter encounters as they can move while still having improved accuracy. You can see your stance down in the bottom right part of the screen right under your gun icon. This stance is only available with Primary weapons but pistols can gain the ability to use the Tac Stance if you equip a stock to the back of the weapon.

