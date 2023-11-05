Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Think She’ll Notice? Achievement Guide

Milena Romanova is a brand-new character who made her debut in the Call of Duty series during the post-launch season of Modern Warfare 2 and plays a large role in this year’s follow-up to that title, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. She is a real-estate magnate who funds Makarov’s plans, which makes it no surprise that she has a lot of money. She has used that money to purchase a lot of expensive cars. It would be a shame if they were destroyed while you infiltrate her home in the mission”Oligarch.” Well, it just so happens that there is an Achievement and Trophy called “Think She’ll Notice?” that rewards players for destroying those very cars! Let me show you where to find these cars and how to destroy them. This guide will show players how to unlock the Think She’ll Notice? Achievement and Trophy in Modern Warfare 3.

Think She’ll Notice? Achievement Guide In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Players can unlock the Think She’ll Notice? Achievement / Trophy in Modern Warfare 3 the mission Oligarch, the game’s 9th level. This is an Open Combat Mission, which means that you are able to customize your loadout before starting the level. I suggest bringing in some sort of explosives to make destroying the cars easier. You will need to the far north part of the map just outside Milena’s mansion. On the north coast of the island is where you will find her garage overlooking the water.

There are a total of 6 vehicles in this garage and all you need to do is destroy all of them. You can use explosive grenades, but you can also find a Kastov 545 with a grenade launcher Underbarrel in the Supply Box in the garage to help you blow up all these cars! Be aware that there are a lot of guards around the mansion, so be prepared to ruin your stealth and fight these enemies or clear them all out before heading to the garage.

When you destroy all the cars, the Think She’ll Notice Achievement / Trophy will unlock! Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.