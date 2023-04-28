Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ – How To Use the Personal Exfil | Personal Exfil Explained

With the start of Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, the latter’s extraction mode DMZ received its biggest update so far as it saw a complete overhaul to many of its mechanics and features while also adding in new content. Among these newly added things is a brand-new mechanic known as the Personal Exfil, which is an extraction point that players can purchase and give them an exfil point away from the ones shown on the map. This is a great way to avoid extraction campers and can turn a cross-map hike into an instant extraction, though it’s going to cost a fair bit of money to get it. This guide will provide a full explanation on the new Personal Exfil feature in Warzone 2,0‘s DMZ mode.

Personal Exfil Explained In DMZ

The Personal Exfil is a new buyable item on both Al Mazrah and Ashika Island. In Al Mazrah, 3 Exfil locations are marked during a match while Ashika Island has 2. These Exfil points are chosen at random from a large list of possible Exfil points. What the Personal Exfil does is that it will take the closest Exfil point that is not active for the current game and will be made into a new Exfil point for the person of purchases it and their team. These Personal Exfils can be bought at any Buy Station on the map for the price of $50,000.

Once the Personal Exfil is bought, the new Exfil will appear at the nearest non-active Exfil point on the map as a Golden version of the Exfil icon. Once it is spawned, it will remain there for the rest of the match as the green smoke that is present at the other Exfil locations. Whenever players are ready to use the exfil, approach the green smoke and interact with it just like the other Exfil points. The extraction helicopter will arrive shortly after to exfil you and your team from the DMZ.

You can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new content coming in Season 3 linked here. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.

