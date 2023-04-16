Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Gunfight Explained

Modern Warfare 2 received a ton of new content in the Season 3 Update including new cosmetics, maps, and modes. One of these new modes that have made its way to the FPS title is Gunfight. A mode first introduced in Modern Warfare (2019), this is a small-scale mode that puts teamwork and cooperation at the forefront with players having to work together with their partner if they want any chance of winning. This guide will provide a breakdown of the Gunfight mode in Modern Warfare 2.

Gunfight Game Mode Explained In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The Gunfight mode pits two teams of two against one another in a round-based mode on small maps with each player being given the same loadout that is randomized at the start of the round. At the top of the screen, players will see a team health par, displaying the combined total of the team’s HP with both players having 100 HP each. When a player takes damage, they will not heal over time, lowering their team’s HP for the rest of the game unless the randomized loadout gives players a Stim. A round ends when both players are eliminated. If the time limit is reached, a flag will spawn in the middle of the map, tasking both teams with attempting to capture it. The team that eliminates both enemies or captures the flag at this point will win the round. If the timer on the flag runs out, the round will end with the team with the most HP being awarded the win. If both teams have the same health at this point, both teams will receive a point. The first team to 6 wins is declared the victor of the match.

Gunfight features 4 maps to play on at the launch of Season 3 with 3 new maps and one of the classic Call of Duty maps that is already present in Modern Warfare 2 also being in the rotation. That returning map is Shipment, the close-quarters arena first introduced in 2007’s Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. The other maps are Alley, a market found in Warzone 2.0‘s Al Mazrah; Exhibit, which will be part of the Valderas Museum multiplayer map; and Blacksite, a secret training ground that will also serve as the new Gulag in Warzone 2.0.

Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.

