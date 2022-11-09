Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Best Weapons at Launch | 10 Meta Weapons You Need to Use

After some time with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, players are starting to pick out their favorite weapons as the game’s meta starts to form. Some guns are falling to the wayside while others remain as constant appearances in the killfeed. Here, I want to take a look at 10 meta weapons that players might want to take for a spin, whether it be for vets wanting to dominate the scoreboard or new players trying out some of the most powerful weapons on offer. This guide will break down the best weapons to use at the launch of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

Best Weapons In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

M4

A jack-of-all-trades Assault Rifle, the M4 is the weapon that will likely be the first gun that many players pick up with it being the first weapon in the Assault Rifle category and available in the game’s default classes. The M4 is a powerful gun with a quick rate of fire for an AR and has consistent and manageable recoil to keep your shots straight. Packing a punch at just about any range, the M4 is a great weapon for both newcomers and vets alike. Check out Gameranx’s guide on one of the best loadouts for the M4 here.

Kastov 762

Almost as synonymous with Call of Duty as the previously mentioned M4, the Kastov 762, which many players will recognize as the AK-47, is another gun that sits heads and shoulders above its contemporaries. A clear and unobtrusive iron sight with consistent recoil and good fire rate, the first weapon of the Kastov Weapon Platform can pack a powerful punch and be a great asset in any firefight.

Kastov-74u

The smaller version of the weapon discussed above, the Kastov-74u combines the compact size similar to an SMG with all the strength of an AR. With a faster rate of fire than the 762, what it might lose in consistency at range (though it can still be effective with some well-controlled bursts) turns it into a beast when up close. It also carries over many of the other positives from its larger counterpart as it also has a great rate of fire and recoil with great iron sights. Check out Gameranx’s guide on one of the best loadouts for the Kastov-74u here.

STB-556

A bit of a sleeper hit right now, the STB-556 has one important distinction when compared to the other weapons in the AR category: the sprint-to-fire speed. Compared to the other ARs, the STB-556 is the best in class when it comes to the speed of going from running to aiming down your sights. With a decent rate of fire that packs a powerful punch, the ADS Speed will be the deciding factor in many close-range engagements and is likely going to be one that more and more players will pick up as they branch out from the more obvious choice listed above.

Lockwood 300

Players of 2019’s Modern Warfare reboot will have some pretty violent flashbacks to the 725 double-barrel shotgun. A weapon that was absolutely busted at the start of that game’s life cycle and remained fairly dominant in the meta even to this day, its successor might not be completely game-breaking but is still very strong. The Lockwood 300 is the strongest shotgun in the game, with it being able to consistently one-tap most opponents in its range. If you happen to not drop someone in a single go, you can immediately shoot again to ensure they die with the Lockwood being the only shotgun that doesn’t need to

Bryson 800

On the opposite side of the shotgun spectrum is the Bryson 800. While slightly weaker and requiring a pump after every shot, this shotgun as well as its magazine-based brother the Bryson 890 can carry 8 shells at a time, 4 times the amount of the Lockwood. A consistent shotgun that that while having a damage range and range drop-off compared to the Lockwood and also having to pump between every shot, the extra ammo it carries means that you will be able to clear out an entire team if you get the drop on them and still have a few shots left over before having to reload.

Fennec 45

The Vector from the original Modern Warfare 2 makes a return in the rebooted entry as the Fennec 45, an SMG that has the fastest in-class rate of fire that will turn just about any opponent dropping in a blink of an eye at close range. While definitely taking a hit in the range department, this is an SMG for the run-and-gunners that want to get into their opponent’s face.

Lachmann Sub

From the Vector to the MP5, the Lachmann Sub is a consistent SMG that is effective at close and mid-range engagements. A strong rate of fire and controllable recoil might not make it as powerful as the Fennec when face-to-face with the enemy team, but does make it more versatile. Check out Gameranx’s guide on one of the best loadouts for the Lachmann Sub here.

RAAL MG

The RAAL MG is the LMG of choice for locking down a point. With a clear iron sight and good rate of fire that makes it easy to control, this LMG is the one to use trying to take and then hold an objective, chokepoint, or point of interest.

SP-R 208

A menace in the hands of quickscopers, the SP-R 208 is the marksman rifle that has been dominating killfeeds since the game launched and it’s clear to see why. With a single shot to the upper chest and head with a satisfying bolt action and decent-sized magazine, the weapon’s best feature is its clear iron sight and lightning-quick ADS Speed, allowing those with quick reflexes to quickly snap onto a target from any range.

Signal 50

The pinnacle of sniping in Modern Warfare 2, the Signal 50 combines the hard-hitting shots that you expect from a .50 cal sniper with the ability to quickly follow up on your missed shots with the fastest rate of fire speed of any weapon in its class. At second place in overall damage to the MCPR-300 (and only by a slight amount), the Signal makes up for that minor shortcoming by being able to almost instantaneously fire again, while all of its contemporaries require a much longer time to rechamber the next shot.

Bonus for Style: Basilisk

While not as powerful in the meta as the previous 10 weapons, the Basilisk revolver is definitely a pistol is the big iron on your hip that you will want to bring into a gunfight if for no other reason than getting the chance to channel your inner Revolver Ocelot from Metal Gear Solid and pull off some stylish gun spinning with the weapon inspect feature. A powerful handgun, it will drop just about anyone with one shot to the chest or higher with the attachment known as Snakeshots making a return from Modern Warfare 2019 and will allow you to turn the pistol into a mini-shotgun.

