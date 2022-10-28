Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Where Is Hardcore Mode? | Tier 1 Mode Explained

A staple of the Call of Duty franchise is its Hardcore mode, a variant of the normal matches that makes you hit harder, die faster, and need to check your fire around your teammates. It is also a great place for players to grind out camo challenges, especially for some weaker weaponry. As the multiplayer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now available, players are wondering where to play this mode as no one seems to be able to find it. Luckily, I can provide an explanation! This guide will explain what exactly is going on with Hardcore mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Hardcore Mode Explained In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The first thing that we need to tackle is the fact that Hardcore Mode is no longer going under that moniker and is now going to be called “Tier 1.” This will carry over the familiar parts of the Hardcore variants of the game’s different modes, which include a limited HUD, a quicker time-to-kill, and friendly fire enabled. All of those aspects of Hardcore will be retained with it now going under the new name. Notice I said “will” and not “is.” That’s because despite the multiplayer being available to play, Tier 1 is not currently in the game as a playlist.

Infinity Ward that this is not a bug with the mode not showing up but rather is a choice to not include the mode at launch. The game studio behind the FPS title went to Twitter to confirm that the Hardcore versions of the mode are not currently in the game, but are set to be “available soon.”

For everyone wondering, Tier 1 is not in the game at launch, but will be available soon.



— Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 28, 2022

Infinity Ward has also confirmed that this “soon” will be at the start of Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 on November 16, which is also the release date of Warzone 2.0. We will update this article when new infomation is made available!

